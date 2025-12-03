Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 19.8% – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 20.30. 73,807,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 749% from the average session volume of 8,696,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pantheon Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.
Pantheon Resources Stock Up 12.5%
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.
