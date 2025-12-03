InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 214,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 149,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
InZinc Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
