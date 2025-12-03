Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and traded as low as $48.40. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 7,986 shares.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.