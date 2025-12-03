Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,113.29 and traded as low as GBX 1,058. Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 1,061, with a volume of 1,274,597 shares.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,113.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,074.92.

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scottish Mortgage had a net margin of 94.48% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

