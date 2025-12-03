Analysts Set PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.6667.

PFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.8%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of PFLT opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.75. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,093,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 295,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.