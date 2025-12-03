CW Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of CW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $60,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

