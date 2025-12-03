CW Advisors LLC Purchases 15,667 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of CW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $90,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.