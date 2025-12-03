Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,748.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of CW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $72,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 282,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,164,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

