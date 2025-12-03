IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 484.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.