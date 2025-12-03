Elios Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Elios Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 655.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

