IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,991,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 323,849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,722,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 716,411 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 368,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FESM stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

