Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,189,000 after purchasing an additional 157,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after buying an additional 2,483,487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,883,000 after buying an additional 670,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,559,000 after buying an additional 499,860 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,795,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

