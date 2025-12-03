Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is CW Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1,845.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.8% of CW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $395,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $558.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

