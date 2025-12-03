SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Holdings Raised by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,348,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,773,000 after buying an additional 131,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.