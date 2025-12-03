Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is Elios Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.