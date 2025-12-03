SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

