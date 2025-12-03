IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.87 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $24,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,840.2% during the first quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

