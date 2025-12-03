IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF $HAP

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. VanEck Natural Resources ETF comprises about 2.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,814.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.2%

HAP opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.