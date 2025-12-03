Groupe la Francaise Acquires 7,404 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $5,906,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 198,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,058,826.32. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,142 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,006. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

