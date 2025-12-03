Groupe la Francaise Buys 20,284 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 30.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

