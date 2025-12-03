Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Purchased by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

