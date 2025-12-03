Groupe la Francaise Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $45,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 605.0% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $50,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,694.07. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.60. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

