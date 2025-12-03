Groupe la Francaise Has $8.15 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $492,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after buying an additional 107,085 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 125,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.18 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

