Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 71,954 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $36,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.