Groupe la Francaise Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,725,000 after acquiring an additional 662,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after buying an additional 719,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $235.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.13. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.