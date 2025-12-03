Relx (RELX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Relx (NYSE: RELX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – Relx had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Relx had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Relx was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Relx had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Relx was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Relx had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

