Groupe la Francaise Has $22.18 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 462.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,259 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.5%

SYK stock opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.