Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $102,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,624. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

