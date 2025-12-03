Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 17,588 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 61,767 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMERISAFE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $50,141.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,093.19. This represents a 32.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $757.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.37.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.