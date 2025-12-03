Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Position Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 262.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 815.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.7%

CNM stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

