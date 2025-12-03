Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth $27,457,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter worth $12,027,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $11,273,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $11,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of WHD opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,156.16. This trade represents a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

