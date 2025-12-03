Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 688,312 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,312 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,886,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 201.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 904,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 103,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEG stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $882.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 44,984 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,452.59. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Barclays upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

