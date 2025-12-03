Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $21.12 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,835 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.14. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.The company had revenue of $623.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

