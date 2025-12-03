Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 60,078 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $907.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

