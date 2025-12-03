Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Zacks Research downgraded Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTLY stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Oatly Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $361.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.52). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 201.36% and a negative net margin of 26.67%.The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

