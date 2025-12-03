Brokerages Set Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT at $4.61

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.6125.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,845.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the first quarter worth $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the first quarter worth $95,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 77.7% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $2.66 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

