Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $428.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $428.9630.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Adobe stock opened at $322.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.13. Adobe has a 1-year low of $311.58 and a 1-year high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

