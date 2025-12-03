Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $45.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.6667.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on Aramark in a report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%.Aramark’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,157,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth about $135,218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 281.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,319 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,037,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,902,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.