Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Receives $73.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.5333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco Trading Down 0.7%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $192,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,990,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. Masco has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

