Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Receives $73.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.5333.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco
Masco Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. Masco has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Masco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Masco
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.