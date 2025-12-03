AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $52.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.2222.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $188,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,212. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $192,640.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,377.42. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,166 shares of company stock valued at $785,278 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in AtriCure by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,818.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AtriCure by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

