Brokerages Set Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price at $163.00

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $125.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Bank Of Montreal has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

