Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $145.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.3846.

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,547.47. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $44,069.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,211.28. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 126,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,782,449 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $119.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $94.15 and a twelve month high of $141.74.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

