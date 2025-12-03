Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $42.88

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.8838.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,373 shares of company stock worth $6,309,370. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $531,037,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $313,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,962,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,828,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $138,503,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

