Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Financial Comparison

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -192.29% -84.63% -35.69% Bloom Energy 0.84% 8.74% 2.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Bloom Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.42 million 2.57 -$4.42 million ($1.22) -0.98 Bloom Energy $1.47 billion 16.91 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bloom Energy 3 12 10 1 2.35

Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $93.77, suggesting a potential downside of 11.00%. Given Bloom Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Clean Energy Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

