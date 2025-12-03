Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $6.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.5909.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.67 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -650.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

