Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $61.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.2857.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Weiss Ratings lowered Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th.

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,033.63. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,927,000 after buying an additional 2,194,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,883,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,368,000 after acquiring an additional 778,861 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,209,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after acquiring an additional 758,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,008,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $60.28.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 17.22%.The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

