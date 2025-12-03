Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) and Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Head to Head Survey

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Grafton Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grafton Group and Simpson Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafton Group $2.92 billion 0.81 $155.92 million N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing $2.31 billion 3.01 $322.22 million $8.21 20.41

Simpson Manufacturing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grafton Group.

Volatility & Risk

Grafton Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grafton Group and Simpson Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafton Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simpson Manufacturing 0 2 1 0 2.33

Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $201.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than Grafton Group.

Profitability

This table compares Grafton Group and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing 14.90% 18.11% 11.90%

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Grafton Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafton Group

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company’s Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie’s brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, infrastructure construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.