Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $95.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.7619.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nextpower from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Nextpower to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nextpower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Nextpower Price Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. Nextpower has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $112.74.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextpower will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nextpower news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,967.45. This trade represents a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $5,970,201. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextpower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextpower during the second quarter worth approximately $140,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nextpower by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,445 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextpower during the 3rd quarter worth $108,739,000. Amundi grew its position in Nextpower by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nextpower by 72.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,617 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

