Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRO. Craig Hallum started coverage on Astronics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Astronics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. Astronics has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astronics

In related news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares in the company, valued at $40,678.56. This trade represents a 51.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 56.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 39.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

