Q1 Earnings Estimate for Dillard’s Issued By Zacks Research

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a report released on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.07. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $9.36 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.33.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS opened at $676.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $282.24 and a 52 week high of $737.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total value of $445,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,650. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $760,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dillard’s by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

